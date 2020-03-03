Catherine Ann “Cathy” Merritt, 64, of Oak Island passed away on March 2, 2020.
Cathy was born June 30, 1955 to the late Earl Hanson, Sr. and Patricia Scanlon Hanson. She was a strong Christian woman. Cathy loved the outdoors; she enjoyed hiking and fishing, and spending time with her dog, Louie.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Randy Merritt; two sons, Randy Merritt, Jr. and wife Meghan, and Jason Merritt; four grandchildren, a great-grandson; a brother, Earl Hanson, Jr. and wife Pam; and a sister, Patty Hoyle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Denise McCoy.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.