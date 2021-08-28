Roger Ward Wagner, 88, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Roger was born July 31, 1933 in Riverton, New Jersey.
Roger was married 67 years to his loving wife, Joan Ann Wagner.
Roger worked for the Indian Mills School System in New Jersey for over 30 years, eventually rising to the position of principal.
Roger and Joan retired to St. James in 1996. He was a member of the Southport Lion’s Club, serving as secretary and chairman of various committees. He enjoyed golf, fishing, woodworking, and vacationing in Canada.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Lee Ann (Allen) Hacker, Sue (Butch) Harris, and Barbara Knapp; his grandchildren, Jacqui Nece, Bonnie Petty, Cora Kahana, and Matthew Knapp; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
At the discretion of the family, a private service will be held in New Jersey at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southport Lion’s Club, the Christ Episcopal Church of Riverton, New Jersey, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Wagner family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.