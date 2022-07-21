Gail Diane Gregory, 80, of Southport, North Carolina, passed on Saturday, June 16, 2022.
She was born October 24, 1941 in Washington D.C. to Violet and Salvatore Gentile and was the middle child of three.
Gail graduated from the University of Maryland with her Bachelor’s degree and Oakland University with her Master’s degree. She went on to a very successful teaching career of over 30 years where she impacted the lives of many children.
Gail lived all over the world, including Africa and Iran before settling in Michigan.
After retiring, Gail moved to Southport, North Carolina.
Gail was a strong, intelligent and loving woman who dedicated her life to her children and her teaching career. Gail had many wonderful and close friends in College Park, West Bloomfield, and Southport.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Michelle), Patrick (Joelle), and Malaika (Vaso), her sister, Violet Richard; her brother, Salvatore Gentile; six beautiful grandchildren; her god-daughter, Valerie Kutchman; and many caring and loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, August 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5269 Dosher Cutoff SE in Southport. A celebration of life will be held after the service with details to follow in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.