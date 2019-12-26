Carol Wickham Midgett, 75, of Wilmington and formerly of Southport, passed away on December 21, 2019.
Mrs. Midgett was born at Eglin Airfield in Okaloosa County, Florida on September 4, 1944 to the late Walter George Wickham and Edna Reynolds Wickham.
She grew up in Eastern North Carolina beginning in Tyrrell and Edgecombe counties. She moved to Smithfield after her father’s death and graduated from Smithfield High School in 1962. She was an active member of more than 13 clubs, often holding an office. While in Smithfield she became very close to her aunt and uncle, Carolyn and Frank Hill, and their family.
She attended Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson, receiving a Bachelors of Arts degree in Christian Education in 1966.
She worked at St. Luke Methodist Church as the director of Christian Education where she met the love of her life in 1967, the late Rev. P.D. Midgett. They were married after a six-month courtship, and remained so until his death in 2014.
She served with him in many churches over 46 years across eastern North Carolina, ending in Wrightsville Beach, and willingly fulfilled any role the church needed, most often involving music and youth.
She was an educator for more than 40 years teaching Sunday school, special education and finally first grade.
Mrs. Midgett was awarded The Presidential Award for Mathematics Teaching in 1991, received her National Board Certification in 1997, and was appointed to the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee by Gov. James Hunt in 1999. In 2000, she was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
She served on national curriculum advisory boards, published and contributed to multiple educational textbooks and developed math and science curricula and teacher education at local, state, national and international levels. She also participated in international teaching exchanges, collaborating with and presenting to educators multiple times in Japan, China and Russia. She received her Masters of Education, Curriculum and Supervision in 2004 at UNCW and became a teacher in residence at UNCW in Elementary Education, believing she could help more children teaching teachers. She served on faculty at UNCW, ECU and Meredith College. She was awarded the W.W. Rankin Memorial Award for Excellence in Mathematics Education in 2016.
She retired “officially” in 2018, but participated in a teacher education workshop this month.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She devoted her life and deeds to the love and care of her family. Her family was not limited to her own: she mothered step-children, grandchildren, students and church youth.
Her passions beyond family included music, community service, travel and needlework. She created numerous items across many styles of needlework and taught and exhibited her creations locally and nationally. Mrs. Midgett served on the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum Board, and was proud to honor and memorialize the nautical history and heritage of her home in Southport.
She relocated to Wilmington in 2018 to be close to her family, and her Wrightsville United Methodist church family where she was an active member of the Lydia Circle.
Survivors include her two sons, John Midgett and wife Laura, and Todd Midgett and wife Kristi; three step-sons, Peleg Dameron Midgett, IV, Steve Midgett and wife Kathleen, and Fred Midgett and wife Lawrie; a step-daughter, Pattie Midgett and husband Dan Nicholson; grandchildren, Parker Midgett, Hadley Midgett, Cameron Midgett, Aaron Midgett and wife Kim, Jacob Midgett and wife Kelsey, Terra Midgett, Lilly Emendy and wife Jenny, Amelia Midgett-Nicholson and fiancé Jorge Rodarte, and Thomas Midgett and wife Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Midgett, Porter Midgett, Augustine Midgett, Sylvan Midgett and Asher Midgett .
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. P.D. Midgett, III, and a sister, Mary Lou Roberts.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, at Wrightsville United Methodist Church. The family will have a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wrightsville United Methodist Church or to the P.D. Midgett Scholarship Fund at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 or to the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, 204 East Moore Street, Southport, NC 28461.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.