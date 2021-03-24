Carole Ann Morton, age 72, of Oak Island, North Carolina and previously of Graham, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Carole was born May 16, 1948 to the late Ernest George and Frances Sarofeen George.
Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Don” Morton and her brother, Ernest George.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Ashley Bond) Morton of New York, New York; her brother, Robert (Christine) George of Rockland, Massachusetts and her sister Denise (Roy) Mauriello Widman of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Sheila Loy of Graham, North Carolina.
Carole was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts and raised in Weymouth, Massachusetts. She graduated Weymouth High School in 1966.
She went on to have a long career in the U.S. Government with the Social Security Administration.
Carole was a loving wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law and friend. Her greatest love was her family, friends, and her dog Freddy. She will be deeply missed by many.
