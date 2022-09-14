Richard (“Dick”) W. Harvey

Richard (“Dick”) W. Harvey of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, died on September 6, 2022, at the age of 88.

Dick was born on October 21, 1933 to Wilbur James Harvey and Frances Veronica Duval Harvey, in North Andover, Massachusetts.

