Sister Betty Davis, 75, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, passed away on April 26, 2021.
Sister Betty was born June 30, 1945 in Columbus County to Bill and Beulah Gause.
Survivors include her four children, Julie Lane (George), Barbara Jones (Ben), Jeff Davis (Wendy), and Lynn Barnhill (Freddie); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Capps; brother, Billy Gause; and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, EJ Davis; brother, Clifford Gause; and sister, Eva Garrett.
Her funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery in Southport.
