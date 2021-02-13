John Randall Langley, 64, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away at his home on February 10, 2021.
John was born February 19, 1956, son of Florette Langley and the late Alva Ayscue Langley.
He is survived by his mother, Florette Langley; two sons, Justin M. Langley, and Jon D. Langley and wife Jamie; four grandchildren, Peyton, Landon, Lauryn and a baby nugget on the way; two brothers, Steve Godwin and David Langley; and a sister, Donna Langley.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Eheart Gilman.
A celebration of his life will be held at Peacock Newnam & White on Monda, February 15, at 2 p.m.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.