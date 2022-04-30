Judy A. Johnson, age 67, of Winnabow, passed away April 22, 2022.
She was born on August 11, 1954 to the late James M. and Leona G. Eldridge.
Judy enjoyed sitting on her porch sipping margaritas and spending time with her family. She also had a deep love for all types of animals.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Johnson; and stepmother, Ruth Eldridge.
Survivors include her son, Robert Johnson (Sandra) of Sanford, North Carolina; her fiance’, Ralph Church of Southport; brothers, Raymond Eldridge (JoAnn) of Massachusetts, and Roger Dale Eldridge (Ann) of Kentucky; sisters, Doris Brown of Supply, North Carolina, Darlene Phillips of Tennessee, and Janice King (Anthony) of Bolivia, North Carolina; grandsons, AJ, Trayton and Trenton; and great-granddaughter, Kynleigh.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy. East, Bolivia, at seven o’clock in the evening with Chaplain Bill Sirginson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Johnson family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.