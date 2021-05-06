Laura Jean Pigg Webb, 60, of Supply, passed away May 5, 2021.

Laura was born April 12, 1961 in McRoberts, Kentucky to the late Earl James Pigg, Sr. and Ida Mae Wyatt.

Survivors include her children, Juanita Hope Wyatt, Paul Allen Pigg, and Richard Arlen Proffit, Jr.; grandchildren, Jackson Blake Goodman, Jasmine Rose Pigg, Mackenzie Dezaray Proffit, Ryleigh Kate Pigg, and Reanna Lee Pigg; brother, Ricky Lee Pigg; and sisters, Audrey Johnson and Edith Hollon.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport.

