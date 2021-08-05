Ed V. Baldwin, Jr., age 86, died on July 24, 2021.
Ed was born on December 2, 1934 to the late Eva Holland Batten and Ed V. Baldwin (Sr.) in Hallsboro, North Carolina.
In 1953, Ed graduated from Hallsboro High School where he was Editor-in-Chief of the school’s yearbook and voted Most Athletic. He also played center for the football team and was honored as an All Southeastern States athlete.
He received a Bachelor of Science as well as Masters in Math and Education from East Carolina College. In 1956, he became a math teacher and coached football, baseball and basketball. He also joined the National Guard Reserves and served his country for six years.
Ed spent the majority of his career contributing to education in Cumberland County Schools. In 1961, he became an assistant principal at Hope Mills High where he met his wife of 54 years, Carol Baker. They had two daughters, Laura and Jo Ellen.
In 1966, a new school was built in Hope Mills, Legion Road Elementary, and Ed became the school’s first principal. Under his direction, the school ushered in modern computer technology and initiated services for children with disabilities. Shortly after, Ed oversaw the opening of South View Senior High and also served as its first principal. He returned to Legion Road Elementary in 1976. Upon his retirement in 1992, the school was named after him, the Ed V. Baldwin Elementary School.
He maintained a lifelong passion for education and helping others learn and grow. He inspired others to learn and to be leaders, and he always challenged students to do more beyond the “routine” curriculum in the classroom, a lesson that has served his students well.
Ed happily retired to Oak Island, North Carolina, with Carol where he enjoyed the outdoors and was most at home on and around the water. He was the consummate fisherman who cherished time on his boat with friends and family.
He was a prolific gardener who grew many vegetables and fruits but was most well-known for sharing his blueberries, apples, pears, grapes and honey. He especially enjoyed bringing fresh cut flowers to his wife, Carol.
He also enjoyed golfing and beekeeping but most loved to sit by his pool chatting with neighbors and friends. It was rare for him to take a walk on a North Carolina pier and not be stopped by a former student or acquaintance to share a fond memory.
Ed is survived by his wife Carol; daughters, Laura Claire Simpson and Jo Ellen Rodgers (husband Philip); and two grandchildren, Michael Thomas and Caroline Claire.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Jane Long; and son-in-law, John Patrick Simpson.
A service date will be set at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
The Baldwin family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC.
Online condolences ,ay be made at www.hallwynne.com; select obits.