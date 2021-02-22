Craig Shoemaker, 64, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on February 20, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after unexpected heart failure.
Craig was born on May 23, 1956 in Albany, Georgia and was raised in Northern Virginia.
He received a Bachelor’s of Computer Science from the University of Richmond and enjoyed a career as a software developer.
He was an avid classical music lover and composer.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Shoemaker; and his brother, Clifford R. Shoemaker.
He is survived by a grieving mother, Ginny Campbell; and three first cousins, Teri Kozub, Monica Fernandez, and Tony Leone.
A private ceremony for the family is planned.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Heart Association.
