Donald Wilbur Browning, of Bolivia, went to be with our Lord on January 16, 2020 at age 100.
He was born on May 17, 1919 in Lorado, Logan County, West Virginia, and was raised in West Virginia.
Don received a football scholarship from Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia, where he graduated in 1940. and then married his high school sweetheart.
Like many of the “Greatest Generation,” he enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and was an Electronic Technician working with radar and sonar while serving in the Pacific during World War II. After his discharge from the Navy in December 1945, he worked in sales for Pure Oil Company in West Virginia and then was employed by General Motors for over 30 years in Wesat Vitginia and Cincinnati, Ohio. He became a pilot in 1949 and, after retiring from General Motors, he became an instructor and worked for the Nursing Corporation of America as a pilot.
After retiring for the second time, Don moved to Florida and went into the auto repair business, supervising and keeping the books. After his first wife passed away, he remarried and moved to North Carolina where got his first dog he ever had, China Grace, who he dearly loved.
Don was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Supply. He earned a Lifetime Boy Scouting Award from the Boy Scouts of America and he was also a Mason/Shriner for over 50 years,
Throughout his life, Don enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities: fly fishing, hunting, and golf. Don enjoyed spending time with his dog, a lively conversation, video games, and a glass of fine Kentucky bourbon with ginger ale at 5 p.m. each day.
Don appreciated and wanted to thank everyone for their loving care, and said he was thankful for all of his friends he had during his life.
The family would like to thank his friends and the Hospice staff who helped him.
Preceding him in death were his parents Dewitt Talmadge Browning and Anna Lee Ashley Browning; brother, David; sister, Greta; wife of 64 years, Jean Browning; and wife of 11 years; Patricia Browning.
In accordance with his wishes, Don will be cremated and buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In celebration of Don’s life, a memorial service will be held Saturday, Janaury 25, at 1 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 147 Southport-Supply Road, Supply.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Concord United Methodist Church; Lower Cape Fear Hospice; PAWS Place, 242 George II Highway, Winnabow, NC 28479; or a charity of your choice.