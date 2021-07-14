Richard “Dick” Allan Barrett, 75, of St. James, North Carolina peacefully passed away at his home in Southport on July 8, 2021. Dolores, his wife and best friend for nearly 50 years, was by his side.
Dick was born in Waterbury, Connecticut to the late Edwin Allan and Helene Ricci Barrett.
Dick graduated from Thomaston High School, attended Bryant College and graduated from Daniel Webster College. After completing his Tool & Die Maker apprenticeship in 1972 he went on to earn his degree from Daniel Webster College while working for many years as a cost estimator at Kollsman Instrument Co. and 24 years as an industrial engineer for Raytheon before he retired in 2012. He and his wife then moved to North Carolina to escape the cold New Hampshire winters.
He was a kind and gentle man who had a way of brightening your day with his unique sense of humor. His passion for woodworking and bowl making was a great inspiration to many young people and he presented many cherished gifts to family and friends. Dick loved the time he spent with his “music family,” playing guitar and jamming with these special friends. He was a fun guy who was enthusiastic with all he did including billiards, shooting, boating and traveling.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.
Dick is survived by his wife Dolores St. Mary Barrett; his brothers, Ned Barrett of Rohnert Park, California, Robert (Robin) Barrett of Brookings, Oregon, Lea (Dawn) Barrett of Chico, California, and Christopher Snyder of Thomaston, Connecticut; a sister, Tracey Cassese of Roxbury, Connecticut; and many precious nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Barrett.
Please join us to honor Dick’s life with a memorial service to be held at St. James Plantation Chapel, 3620 St. James Drive, St. James, North Carolina, on Monday, July 26, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to “Kids Making It,” 617 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or St. Charles School, 19 Grant Street, Rochester, NH 03867.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.