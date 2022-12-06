Thomas Fielding Powell, age 79, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Mr. Powell was born in Warrenton, Virginia on October 16, 1943, son of the late Laura (Fielding) Powell Jones.
He grew up in the Atlanta area, graduated from Chamblee High School and continued on to the University of Georgia to study business.
Following his graduation, he went into the field of property management working for Klingbeil Management Group in Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, and settled in the Washington D.C. area in the early 1970’s. He is credited with converting the first apartment community to condominiums in the Washington D.C. region. Prior to his retirement, he founded and was President of Klingbeil, Powell and Alrutz (KPA) property management company, which he successfully ran for over 25 years.
He never met a stranger and he was known for his boisterous laugh. Tom was an avid golfer with five holes in one to his credit. He volunteered and led several golf events, both in Virginia and while living at St. James. He often told stories of his beloved dog, Alfie, dining at the White House and his love of Porsches.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Darla J. Powell; son, Thomas Fielding Powell II and his wife Tara of Chantilly, Virginia, as well as their children Tyler, Kendall and Bennett; daughter, Stephanie P. Graham and her husband Jim and their children William and Brendan of Haymarket, Virginia; and daughter, Melanie J. Romanaux and her husband Randy of Alpharetta, Georgia.
A Celebration of Mr. Powell's life will be held at Southport Presbyterian Church on Thursday, December 8, at eleven o'clock in the morning.