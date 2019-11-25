William Davis Coombes, of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on his 98th birthday, November 20, 2019.
Mr. Coombes was born November 20, 1921 in Fieldon, Illinois, to the late James and Alta Coombes.
He served in the US Army for 30 years, including service in WWII and the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Office 4. In WWII, Mr. Coombes served in New Guinea and the Philippines. During the Korean Conflict, he was a forward observer in a field artillery battery.
Early in his career while stationed in Auburn, Alabama, he met the love of his life, Vergie Short. They married in 1943 and were married 59 years until her passing in 2002.
Mr. Coombes was very active in his church, having taught Sunday school and led Bible studies for 64 years, only giving up teaching three months before his passing.
He enjoyed traveling, new adventures, and studying culture; he had been to all seven continents. His last trip was to North Africa when he was 94 years old.
He will be remembered for his kindness, selflessness, and generosity to his family and to all he met.
Survivors include three daughters, Emily Kroeger and husband Scott, Jane Coombes, and Mary Rodriguez and husband Rodrigo; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Michael, Christy, and Raquel; and four great-grandchildren, Justin, Jonah, Oliver and Kari.
Mr. Coombes was preceded in death by his wife Vergie Coombes; a son, Bill Coombes; a brother, James Coombes; a sister, Rose Darr; and a son-in-law Smokey Pratt.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service in Murrow Hall.
Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, NC 28461.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.