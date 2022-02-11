Robert Stirling Morris, 88, of Canterbury, Connecticut and Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born in East Providence, Rhode Island on June 12, 1933.
Robert graduated from Pawtucket High School and Rhode Island School of Design.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He was also a member of the Marine Corp League, AIA, and NRA.
Robert lived in Sturbridge, Massachusetts where he raised his family. There he was a Boy Scout Leader, on the Planning Board, and served on many other committees.
As a Nationally Registered Architect he taught at Worcester Polytech Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts.
While living on Oak Island, North Carolina, Robert was was a member of Ocean View United Methodist Churcha.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert B. Morris and Agnes C. Morris; and step-daughter, Kathleen Y. Cameron.
Surviving are his wife Carolyn J. Morris; son, Robert B., and Anne Morris of Riverside, Rhode Island; daughters, Susan B. Morris of Southbridge, Massachusetts, and Karen M. and Charles Desrosier of Lake Wales, Florida; a sister, Patricia, and Fred Spaid of Harleysville, Pennslyvania; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Jared, Beth, Jonathan, Ryan, Lindsey, Shannon, Grady, and Sevonah; and 16 great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, no local services will be held. The family is planning a private service in Dalton, Pennslyvania.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Morris family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice in Bob’s name.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.