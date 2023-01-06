Jordan Thompson Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jordan Thompson, 32, from Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Eve, 2022.Jordan was the son of David and Patricia Thompson, and brother to David and Julie.Jordan was a loving son and good friend, always eager to lend a helping hand with a smile and laugh that will live on in the hearts of many. In addition to his parents and siblings he is survived by his Grandmother Marie; nieces, Molly, Brinley, and Maren; nephews, Hayden and Ryder; and brother-in -law Josh and sister-in-law Susie.A Celebration of Life will be held January 21. To plant a tree in memory of Jordan Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jordan Thompson Susie Marie Josh Maren Ryder Hayden Letters to the Editor Plan for future Dredging impacts Over the barrel Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Remax Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Hit and run suspect arrested; car seized Williamson tract proposal goes back to council Southport license plate office closes; under investigation Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues Officers are searching for hit-and-run driver