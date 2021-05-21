Doris Jean Woolwich left this world on January 17, 2021.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 21, 1947 to the late Sidney and Edith Woolwich, a stock trader and a homemaker.
In early childhood, she moved to Wantagh, New York with her parents and brother Bob. She graduated from Wantagh High School in 1965 and then from Syracuse University in 1969, where she studied English Literature.
Doris had an adventurous spirit, and over the years lived in New York, Maryland, California and France. She lived most of her adult life in in the San Francisco Bay area, where she received a degree in Computer Science at California State University, East Bay in 1986 and worked as a Software Engineer in Artificial Intelligence at Ford Aerospace.
Doris was a thinker at heart, with a quick wit and a passion about the things she felt strongly about. She was very honest and cared a great deal about the health of our planet and the people and animals who inhabit it. She was also an animal lover, and enjoyed the company of several pets over the years. Her beloved pets at the time of her passing were her dogs, Jordy and Roscoe, and her cat, Sparky.
Doris is survived by her partner cd; her niece, Kerry (Pierre); and her grandnieces, Sarah and Julie, who will miss her immensely.
She is preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Edith; her brother, Robert Sr. (Monica); and her nephews, Robert Jr. and James.
Doris will be interred alongside her brother and parents at a graveside ceremony on May 30, at 11 a.m. at Northwood Cemetery, Southport, North Carolina.
The family will have visitation prior to the graveside service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ASPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.