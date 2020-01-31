Clinton “Sonny” Joyner, 84, of Oak Island passed peacefully on January 23, 2020.
Sonny was born in Iredell County on September 8, 1935.
At the age of 16 he joined the Navy, serving on the USS Kearsarge, and the USS Yorktown during the Korean War.
Sonny was a retired truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Union since 1958.
He was a lifetime member of the VF and a longtime member of the Oak Island Elks Lodge, and Oak Island Moose Lodge.
Sonny loved the ocean and he was a talented poker player, as well as a practical joker.He will be remembered loving by his family and friends.
Survivors include his life partner Darlene Lewis; three children, Tammy Allen, Rhonda Bumgarner, and Sonny Joyner II; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oak Island Elks Lodge on May 2, 2020.
Memorials in his name may be sent to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick County Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.