Robert Lee Wood Apr 20, 2023

Robert Lee Wood, 60, of Southport passed April 19, 2023.He was born March 23, 1963, son of the late Paul Erwin Wood and Mildred Lee Watkins Wood.He is survived by his son, Ross Wood (Aleisha); daughter, Angelee Cobb (Jason); five grandchildren; and nieces, Crystal and Ashley. A private family service will be held at a later date.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Wood family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.