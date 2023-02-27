Richard Dean “Ricky” Bishop Feb 27, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Dean “Ricky” Bishop, 71, of Southport passed away on February 21, 2023.Ricky was born March 24, 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida, son of the late Robert Nelson Bishop and Sarah Trego Bishop. He was a veteran of the US Navy.Survivors include his son, Joshua Raine Bishop (Callie Jo McDuffy); and grandchildren, Baron Joseph Storme Bishop and Lily Sloan Bishop. A service will be held at The Mullet in Southport on March 4, at 5 p.m.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Bishop family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Letters to the Editor One major flaw Keep this property Hearing a 'farce' Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Space too bottled-up for current Oak Island ABC store Oak Island marsh, canal walkover to get upgrade Dental program grant has BCC trustees smiling Oak Island group stops recall effort for council members Victoria Dewise Matthews