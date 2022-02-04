Walter K. Ryan, 81, of Southport, North Carolina, (St. James) died January 29, 2022.
Born in Bronx, New York, on November 19, 1940, a son of the late Walter George Ryan and Mary Cunningham Ryan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 101st Signal Corps. and was a graduate of Pace University with an Accounting and Finance Degree. He worked at the Bank of New York for 15 years. He then joined the utility business for the next 25 years serving in various positions in the financial accounting area. He was a 25 year volunteer fireman in White Plains, New York. He also held the 3rd Degree in the Knights of Columbus.
After retirement, he moved to St. James Plantation with his wife Kathy. He was active in various community projects including the St. James annual flea market, the annual Christmas home tour and the distribution of pine straw for the fire department. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf.
Surviving are his wife Kathryn Sullivan Ryan; daughter, Kathryn Orlando and husband Christopher, Bethlehem, Pennslyvania; son, Thomas Ryan, Beverly Hills, Florida; brother, Stephen Ryan, Bakersfield, California; and a sister, Mary Self, Northport, Florida; grandchildren, Courtney Ryan, Megan Ryan and Kathryn Orlando.
A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 4, at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island.
