On Sunday, March 21, 2021 Donald N. Hall went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
Don loved his family and friends very much, most especially his church family at Beach Road Baptist Church.
He also loved his girl, Lady, who kept him company in his years of poor health.
He is survived by his son Rex Allen Hall and his family ; several sisters, Jackie, Donna, Diane, Cathy, Debra and their families; and his Uncle Mitch, who shared Christian fellowship with him every day.
By now Don is on that NASCAR track in the sky watching the best race of his life. We hope Dale is winning! That way Don will know he is Heaven.
With COVID-19 restrictions, no service is planned at this time.
Just know that he loved his home and was so thankful to be a part of this community.