Myrtle Frye Grisetti was born on August 3, 1934 in Schenectady, New York, and passed away on February 20, 2021.
She was married for 62 years to Edward Noel Grisetti.
She worked in retail most of her life, and attended Grace Point Community Church in Leland until she was no longer able. Myrtle loved woodcrafting and selling her crafts at local and state show. She was very artistic, and did most of the painting on the crafts herself.
She had an excellent sense of humor, and spent a lot of time with her children and grandchildren playing card games, like Skip-Bo.
Myrtle leaves behind five children, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her two Chihuahuas that she loved dearly, Pebbles and Teco.
Services will be held at noon on March 13 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 5420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Highway West, Supply 28462, in the name of Myrtle Frye Grisetti, for the excellent care and love the staff provided for her and her family.