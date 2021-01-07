Jerry Daniel Gray, 70, of Bolivia died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Mr. Gray was born in Brunswick County on June 25, 1950 and was the son of the late Charles Clifton Gray and Mary Varnam Gray. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Diana Gray.
Jerry served his country as well his community. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran serving during the Vietnam War followed by a career in law enforcement. He served many years with the Southport Police Department and retired as a Detective Sergeant, and also served six years with the U.S. Department of Defense. He loved spending time with his son on their Harley’s.
He is survived by his son, Brannon Gray of Bolivia; two sisters, Dena Carol Simmons of Lyman, South Carolina and Donna Marie Putnam of Lexington, South Carolina; and his special companion, Judy Williamson of Oak Island.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 9, at five o’clock in the evening at New Creation Church, 3125 George II Highway, BSL, Southport with Pastor David Mammay officiating, followed by military honors and law enforcement honors.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Services will be shared live via Facebook on the White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel Facebook page.
