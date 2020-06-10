Helen McNeill Mathews, 91, of Oak Island passed away on June 8, 2020 in the care of hospice.
Helen was born October 3, 1928 in Scotland County, North Carolina one of five children of the late Malcolm and Ruth McNeill.
Her sister Jean Bryant and brother John McNeill preceded her in death.
Helen attended Laurel Hill High School and then attended college in Richmond, Virginia for two years. She worked for Eastern Airlines and, in 1955, Helen married the love of her life, George (Buck) Getzen Mathews.
Helen was a devoted wife and mother, as wekk as a talented artist who loved sharing her many creative talents (painting, sewing, knitting, etc.) with others.
She was a dedicated Christian and an active member of the Oak Island Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years. She always put the needs of others first.
Helen leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Buck; two children, Pamela M. Rowell of Indian Trail, North Carolina, and George Malcolm Mathews of Oak Island; one sister, Jeannette McQuay; one brother, Robert McNeill; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory.
The date and location of her memorial service has not yet been determined given the current COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church or a hospice of your choice.
