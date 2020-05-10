William Carron Brackins, 93, of Jefferson, North Carolina and formerly of Southport, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Brackins was born in Flintville, Maryland on March 17, 1927 to the late George W. and Stella May Caudill Brackins.
In addition to his parents, and all his brothers and sisters, he was preceded in death by two sons, William Brackins, Jr. and Robert Brackins.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Navy and stationed in the South Pacific. He was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church in Creston, North Carolina and Bethel Baptist Church in Southport. He enjoyed fishing, working in his garden and playing practical jokes on friends.
Mr. Brackins is survived by his wife Imagean Graybeal Brackins; one son, Bruce Arthur Brackins of Pennsylvania; three daughters, Debra Brackins of Arizona, Diane Brackins of Creston, and Dottie Brackins of Maryland; two step-daughters, Lena Roland of West Jefferson and Lynn Farmer of Creston; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private; a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640, or to Appalachian Senior Companions Program, 414 E. Main Street, Jefferson, NC 28640.
