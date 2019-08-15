Dale Conrad Johnson, 69, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina, and previously of Packanack Lake in Wayne, New Jersey passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019.
Dale was born September 26, 1949 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Evelyn Johnson.
He graduated from Greensboro College in North Carolina with a bachelors of fine arts degree. He worked for over three decades in the office products industry before retiring in 2013 to Caswell Beach.
Dale was an avid tennis and table tennis player, and he volunteered at Dosher Memorial Hospital in cardiac rehab. At the hospital, he would often drive the Dosher Volunteer golf cart, assisting patients and visitors, talking with them and always making them feel comfortable.
Dale was an outgoing, free spirit, who loved his life, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Shirley Johnson; son, Ian Johnson and soon to be daughter-in-law, Kristin Patrician; sister, Carol Trammell and husband Jim; brother, Meade Johnson and wife Bonnie; mother-in-law, Bernice Nunn; brother-in-law, Dale Nunn and wife Terri; sister-in-law, Janice Moore; nephews, Kyle Johnson and Adam Nunn; nieces, Salena Morgan, Deana Moore, Molly Nunn, Gay Johnson, Sheryl Schwendeler and Corrin Dickerson; fur baby, Gizmo, and grand-pup, Charlotte.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.