The Rev. Mr. Michael Lee Ward, 78, of Indian Land, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He recently suffered from a lung infection that could not be contained and wreaked havoc on his already weakened system. His suffering is now over as he is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Michael is survived by his wife, Linda; two children, Laura and Chris Ward; one sister, Terry Moore; three granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; two nephews; and a special cousin, JoEllen Smith.
Michael was born on May 8, 1944, in Richmond, Virginia.
He served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force where he and Linda enjoyed traveling the world.
After retirement and further schooling, Michael was ordained as a Presbyterian Minister. He served two churches for many years and then retired to the Charlotte-Metro area to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Michael spent his later years enjoying time with family, all living nearby.
His proudest accomplishment was being married to Linda “Lou” for 57 years.
As education was very important to Michael, he planned for years to donate his body to science. He now rests at the USC School of Medicine, Columbia, South Carolina, where students in the Gift of Body Program will study him later this year.
Because Michael’s travels took him across the globe, there are many places he called home; therefore, there will be no formal memorial service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 2085 Cramer Circle, Apt. 102, Indian Land, SC 29707.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations, if desired, be made to the Wounded Warriors Fund, a program near and dear to Michael’s heart.
Michael was a kidder and loved puns. He would really get a kick out of passing on April Fool’s Day.