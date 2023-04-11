Rev. Mr. Michael Lee Ward

The Rev. Mr. Michael Lee Ward, 78, of Indian Land, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He recently suffered from a lung infection that could not be contained and wreaked havoc on his already weakened system. His suffering is now over as he is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Michael is survived by his wife, Linda; two children, Laura and Chris Ward; one sister, Terry Moore; three granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; two nephews; and a special cousin, JoEllen Smith.