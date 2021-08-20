David Bruce “Dave” Goudy, age 72, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dave was born June 16, 1949, son of the late John N. Goudy, Jr. and Dorothy Jean Goudy.
He grew up in Willow Grove, Pennslyvania, attended West Chester University in Pennslyvania and earned two master’s degrees.
Dave taught social studies at Scotch Plains - Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. He retired to St. James and was a member of the Council of Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.
Dave was a member of the Southport Lion’s Club and the board of Club Villas at St. James. Dave also volunteered at the Southport - Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry for many years.
Dave was an avid reader and bought books for his grand-nieces and grand-nephews to encourage a love of reading. In his retirement, he traveled extensively, often with his best friends, Judy and David Christensen of St. James.
Dave had many friends who will miss him. He had a big heart and was generous with himself and his time.
Survivors include his four siblings, Susan J. Goudy, John N. Goudy III, Jeffrey C. Goudy, all of Delaware, and Debra J. Goudy of New Jersey; three nephews, Peter L. Giunta, Michael A. Giunta, and Dominic F. Giunta; two nieces, Amy J. Giunta and Justina J. Goudy; three-great nephews; and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, John N. Giunta.
A celebration of life for Dave will be held Saturday, September 11, at 1 p.m. at Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Rd SE, Southport. Dave’s cremated remains will be scattered by his family on the beach at 19th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, where family vacations were spent.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Rd SE, Southport, NC 28461 or to the Southport - Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry, 249 West Boiling Spring Road, Southport, NC 28461.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Goudy family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.