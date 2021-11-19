Marie Bertrand, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving friend found her place in heaven on November 15, 2021 with her family at her side.
Presently living in Southport, North Carolina, she was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania on November 11, 1933.
She married Harold, the love of her life and best friend 48 years ago. Together they raised their family and enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After years of hard work, they were able to retire, they moved to Aiken South Carolina, enjoyed extensive travel and finally enjoyed time doing what they wanted to do.
Marie was an avid volunteer for multiple charities and truly enjoyed giving back to the many that helped her in her younger life.
Marie will be greatly missed by all those who took the time to get to know and love her. Her family wishes her a peaceful and well deserved rest; job well don, Mom.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to the following in her memory; Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Rd. SE, Southport NC; or Community Hospice, 497 Olde Waterford Way # 208, Belville, NC 28451; or to the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Bertrand family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.