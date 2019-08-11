Loyd Benton “Skipper” Brown, 90, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on August 11, 2019.
Mr. Brown was born July 26, 1929 to the late James Samuel Brown and Nettie Mae Lamb Brown.
He was retired from the US Coast Guard and from the Army Corp of Engineers and was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam Conflict.
Mr. Brown owned and operated Skippers Lounge in Southport, where he was affectionately known as “Skipper.”
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his wife Julia Brown; a son, Loyd Ray Brown, two brothers, Otho Brown and James Brown; and sisters Martha Elizabeth “Libby” Wilkes, Virginia “Micky” Barber, and Patricia Ann Stocum.
Survivors include his two daughters, Elaine Brown and Renee Brown; two granddaughters, Melissa Streeter and Jennifer Reichbaum; three brothers, Johnnie Brown, Gene Ray Brown, and Bobby Brown; two sisters, Monetta Johnston and Gloria Rose Thiessen; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Northwood Cemetery.
