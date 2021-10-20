Tanisha Ashley Key Berry, 35, of Davidson, North Carolina, passed away on October 6, 2021 in a tragic accident.
Ashley was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on June 20, 1986 to Terri Lynn Harman Haddock and Deryle Glenn Key.
Ashley is preceded in death by her daughter, Penelope Quinn; her father, Deryle Glenn Key; maternal grandparents, Richard Clyde Harman and Jonna Lee Provost Harman; paternal grandmother, Thelma Jean Wiley; as well as her cousins, Richard Clyde Harman II and Dakota Reilly.
She is survived by her spouse, Chris Berry; her partners, Jessica and Russell Harrell; and her children, Akasha, Jacen, Eleanor “LE,” Sebastian, Clarissa, and Alexander. She is also survived by her mother, Terri, and stepfather, Dave Haddock, of Shallotte, North Carolina; her sister, Melissa “Missy” Hooton, of Bolivia, North Carolina; her niece, Kadence Hooton, and nephews, Micah and Connor Hooton; her aunts and uncle, John Harman and wife, Dawn, Christine Harman of Jessup, Maryland, Mike Harman of Greensboro, North Carolina, Connie Harman of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Richard Harman and wife Tracy of Killeen Texas.
Ashley graduated from East Columbus High School in 2004. After high school, she was employed in the Quality Control department at Mid-state Communications in Manchester, Tennessee. In 2017, she graduated with honors from Central Piedmont Community College with an Associate Degree in Applied Science Baking & Pastry. After graduating, she worked under French Master Baker Lionel Vatinet of La Farm in Cary, North Carolina. At the time of her death, she was employed in her dream job as the Pastry Chef at Good Food on Montford in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ashley’s friends and family describe her as bubbly, colorful, glittery, and exuberant. She was a wonderful momma to her six children, a loving partner, sister, daughter, and friend. She lived her life to the fullest and lived every moment with passion. Ashley was full of life and never ran out of love to give to every person, animal, and insect she met. She poured that love into food and was known to bring soups to those who were sick and make special birthday meals for her loved ones. She also created many cakes for friends and family over the years. Ashley followed her dream to make a career out of her passion for cooking and that dream culminated in June 2021 when she began working as the Pastry Chef for Good Food.
A celebration of life gathering and planting of a memorial tree will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 3 p.m. for family and friends of Ashley at the residence of Dave and Terri Haddock in Shallotte. Dinner will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Time Out Youth Transcend Charlotte, 3800 Monroe Road, Charlotte NC 28205 (704-344-8335/704-980-8509), the American Indian College Fund (303-426-8900, Info@collegefund.org), or NC wildlife Rehabilitation.