Jeffrey David Chrysostomides, age 35, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Jeff was born October 14, 1985.
Jeff was a graduate of South Brunswick High School, class of 2003.
He married his high school sweetheart, Misty, and they both joined the United States Navy in 2004. Jeff enlisted as an Aviation Electrician, where he proudly served in VAQ attack squadron 139 and was dispatched to the USS Ronald Reagan. His friends and service members fondly referred to him as “C-13.” He honorably served until 2012.
He grew his family with the birth of his son, Connor Arello, in Washington state. He and his family returned home to Brunswick County in 2012.
Jeff was fiercely loyal and protective of all he considered family, and he was fiercely loved by all in return. He had a passion for comedy, camping and the great outdoors, woodworking, metalsmithing, and most of all spending time with his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Misty Chrysostomides; his son, Connor Chrysostomides; his parents, Ezra and Arlene Caroon; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wendy and Steve Robinson; his grandparents, June and Andy Chrysostomides; his Papa Lionel and Grandma Nene; his brother, Brandon Wilcox and partner, Marissa; his sister, Raven and brother-in-law, Bo Warren; his sister, Jessica Caroon and partner, Hunter; his sister-in-law, Kari Myrtle-Posey and brother-in-law, Christopher; his nieces and nephews, Emma, Addison, Greenly, Mason, Wyatt, Lincoln, and Chance; and over 9,000 family and friends, too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Jeff is now reunited with his brother-in-law, Evan Myrtle; his great-grandmother, Margaret Matthews; and his great -grandfather Stavros Chrysostomides.
A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel on Saturday, March 27, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. with the rendering of military honors at 3 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Chrysostomides family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.