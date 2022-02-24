James William Earman, age 71, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. J
James was born July 21, 1950 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to the late Robert and Johann Earman.
If he wasn’t playing golf, James was spending time with his son, Morgan.
He was a Loggerhead turtle volunteer, and assisted countless baby turtles into the ocean.
James’s greatest contribution to this world was the impact he had on others. He was known for taking care of anyone who needed help and served as a support system for his family.
He will be deeply missed by all the people and turtles in his life.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Earman.
He is survived by his son, Morgan (Jill) Earman of Corona, California; and his brothers, Steve Earman and Danny Earman.
