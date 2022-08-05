Lewis Riddle Jr. Aug 5, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lewis Riddle Jr., 80, of Oak Island, passed away August 1, 2022.He was born August 30, 1941 in Bedford County, Tennessee, to the late Lewis Riddle, Sr. and Sular Shoemake Riddle.He served in the US Army.Survivors include his wife Reva Riddle; son, Ken Riddle (Lisa); grandchildren, Hunter, John, and Samantha Riddle; great-granddaughter, Raven Riddle; and brother, RC Riddle. The funeral will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, at Oak Island Presbyterian Church with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Fayetteville.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Riddle, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lewis Riddle Jr. Ken Riddle Ethnology Worship Military Reva Riddle John Burial Us Army Cremation Letters to the Editor Read up on ABCs Gator aid Tough decision Featured Businesses Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Remax Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Strong season for turtle nesting marred by vandals Power outage halts business in downtown Southport Town Creek National 8U team wins World Series Aldermen set special August 3 meeting on Indigo project New Beach Services Unit making beaches safer