John Murry Gavin, 71, of Raleigh and Oak Island, passed away Sunday morning, August 9, at his home in Raleigh with his family at his bedside.
Murry was born January 4, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Kathleen McClaskey Gavin and Thomas Joseph Gavin.
He graduated from West Liberty University in 1971 with an ASEE in Electrical Engineering.
He spent his entire career working for some of the big names in the telecommunications industry and traveled all over the world.
His hobbies included ham radio, reading, and walking along the beach at Oak Island and at the Southport waterfront.
He retired in August 2018 and was diagnosed with AML in July 2019. Many thanks go to the oncology doctors and nurses of Duke Hospital, Duke ABMT, and Duke Home Hospice for their care. He put up a courageous fight over the past year.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 44 years, Vicki, and his two sons, Patrick Murry Gavin and Sean Thomas Gavin.
He is also survived by his sister, Christina Gavin Jordan (Peter), who gave him eight additional months of life by donating her stem cells; a nephew and two nieces; and one great-nephew.
A celebration of life will take place later in the year.
Donations may be made in his memory to ARRL.org with reference to his call sign, AG4BJ.
