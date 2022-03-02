Jacob Conrad Cornelius Jr., 91 years old, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, left us to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 21, 2022. He is reunited with his parents Jacob and Connie as well as other family and friends.
Jake was a proud graduate of The Citadel and served in the Air Force as a pilot. He loved playing checkers with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a special interest in the beach and his old wooden boat.
After retiring from a successful career in sales he bought a business, Fiber Seal Fabric Care and Protection and operated that until well into his 80’s. He was a Christian man who was active in every church he belonged to during his lifetime.
Jake was a true Southern gentleman, and his wit left a lasting impression on everyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 67 years Wanda; daughters, Carol (Tim) Cullen, Terri (Eric) Gill, and Debbie (Jeff) Frisby; grandchildre, Brooke Hunter, Ashley (Travis) Fleming, Corey Cullen, Kyle Cullen, and Audra Cullen; Casey (Brandon) Makofsky, and Sarah (Ben) Taylor; Mary Kate Frisby, Brandon (Emily) Frisby, and Jeffry Frisby; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tommy Cornelius and Eddie (Nancy) Cornelius; sisters, Nancy (Curtis) McCauley and Betsy (Bill) Reinhardt; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
