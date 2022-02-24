John D. Luey died on February 10 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mr. Luey was born in Port Washington, New York on April 26, 1940, to Laurence and Natalie Luey.
John graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management and was a member of the SEA fraternity.
After college, he served in the US Navy for four years.
John met Wanda in Charlotte, North Carolina and they married on January 4, 1969.
John’s work took the family to Germany, Japan, Bahrain, and China where he was given the Magnolia Silver and Magnolia Gold Awards from the city of Shanghai and the Friendship Award by the central government in Beijing.
John retired to Southport, North Carolina in 2006 and was an active member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. After retirement, John and Wanda spent their summers on their sailboat in Maine.
In 2020, John and Wanda relocated to Beatitudes Campus in Phoenix, Arizona.
John loved his work, his family, and his sailboat.
He is survived by his wife Wanda; his children, Nathan, Charlotte and Jermaine; his granddaughter, Paz; and his two brothers, Robert and Michael.
John will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at Perry’s Creek in Maine.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or Hospice of the Valley Phoenix (www.hov.org/donate).