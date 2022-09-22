Geraldine (Jeri) L. Bryant, a resident of Oak Island, North Carolina, was born on June 3, 1934 to Hattie Louise (nee Baker) and Carson A. Bryant in Highland Falls, New York. She passed on September 19, 2022 at 88 years old.
All who basked in Geraldine’s light were drawn in by her witty conversation and flair for the dramatic. In her junior year at Highland Falls High School, she was denied the opportunity to join the school’s drama club due to her race, prompting her to write to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to request a list of “colored schools.” She then took the initiative to complete her high school career at Lincoln Academy in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, where she graduated with honors and excelled in drama.
Geraldine was a lifetime supporter of civil rights and volunteered as the secretary for both the Newburgh and Nyack branches of the NAACP. She subsequently founded the first Black Arts Festival in Nyack, New York, which provided an outlet for Black artists to display and sell their art.
Geraldine was employed as a secretary by the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point and for Congressman John Dow.
After raising her two daughters and seeing them through college, she commenced her own college career. Geraldine earned an Associates of Arts degree from Rockland Community College, a Bachelor’s of Science from Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York and a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Law School. Her law career included serving as NYS Assistant Attorney General –Consumer Fraud, and Managing Attorney at Prisoner’s Legal Services.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Hattie Louise and Carson Bryant; sister, Mary A. Bryant; and brother, Carson A. Bryant, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Tera Thomas of Oak Island, North Carolina and Lia Roberts MS, (Grant) of Northridge, California; brother, Raymond A. Bryant of Douglasville, Georgia; grandsons, Charles Eggleston of North Carolina and Grant Roberts of California; great-granddaughters, Riyonna Eggleston of Virginia and Terissa Meservey (Brett) of New York; and great-great-grandchildren, Elijah, Riyonna, Cataleya, and Rashawn of Virginia.
A Celebration of Life for Geraldine will be announced at a later date.
She taught us to live, love and laugh. She will dance forever in our hearts!