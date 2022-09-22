Daughter Tera, the late Geraldine “Jeri L. Bryant and daughter Lia

Geraldine (Jeri) L. Bryant, a resident of Oak Island, North Carolina, was born on June 3, 1934 to Hattie Louise (nee Baker) and Carson A. Bryant in Highland Falls, New York. She passed on September 19, 2022 at 88 years old.

All who basked in Geraldine’s light were drawn in by her witty conversation and flair for the dramatic. In her junior year at Highland Falls High School, she was denied the opportunity to join the school’s drama club due to her race, prompting her to write to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to request a list of “colored schools.” She then took the initiative to complete her high school career at Lincoln Academy in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, where she graduated with honors and excelled in drama.

