Betty Bennett Warren

Betty Bennett Warren, 89, of Ash, North Carolina passed away Saturday, July 8th, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care of Bolivia.

She was born December 2, 1933 in Brunswick County, North Carolina. Betty was the daughter of the late Barney R. and Thelma S. Bennett of Exum.

