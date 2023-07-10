Betty Bennett Warren, 89, of Ash, North Carolina passed away Saturday, July 8th, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care of Bolivia.
She was born December 2, 1933 in Brunswick County, North Carolina. Betty was the daughter of the late Barney R. and Thelma S. Bennett of Exum.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Willie Roscoe Warren. Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers, James R Bennett, C. Faxion Bennett, and sisters Daphne B. Jeffords, Allison B. Hughes, and Bonnie B. Craft.
Born and raised on a farm, Betty spent her working life as a farmer and homemaker. She worked outside of her home twice but always returned to farm life. Taking care of her family was always her priority.
She was incredibly civic-minded and worked in her community. Betty was active in service at New Life Baptist Church as a longtime Sunday School teacher and chair of numerous church committees and other organizations. As so often with a long life well lived, she supported her community through numerous civic activities, such as Waccamaw Alumni Association and Waccamaw Volunteer Fire and Rescue. She served as an active firefighter, EMT and dispatcher, while serving in various organizational offices in positions such as president. Her civic engagement was recognized when she was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest award, in 2013.
A lifelong Republican, Betty was always active in local, state, and national politics. From country stores to state conventions, from poll worker to campaign chair, she was always advocating for the causes she was passionate about. Being a trailblazer, her accomplishments span being the first female Republican candidate in Brunswick County to being a founder of the Brunswick County Republican Women’s Club. She served on the Brunswick County Board of Elections and otherwise served as Waccamaw precinct chair and member of the Brunswick County Executive Committee. Her lifetime of service was recognized by the national party when she was awarded the National Republican Committee Order of Merit in 2014 and locally as the Brunswick County Republican of the Year 2016.
She is survived by her sons, William Gregg Warren and wife Glenda of Ash, Marion R. Warren and wife Dorothy of Ash; daughter, Betsy W. Sellers and husband Perry of Bolivia; eight grandchildren, Regina W. King (Alan), William G. Warren, Jr., Brittany S. Stanley (Jason), Whitney S. Eaddy, (Daniel), Cynthia M. Warren, Ashleigh G. Warren, Noah M. Warren, and James R. Warren; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor A. King (Chloe), Joseph T. Stanley, Joshua Randall Warren, Harrison L. Stanley, Anna L. Eaddy, Grayson J. Stanley, and Benjamin H. Eaddy; sister, Jean B. Wilson of Fairfax, Virginia; sister-in-law, Mazell E. Milligan of Ash; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Sunday, July 16, at three o’clock in the afternoon at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Ash. Burial will follow in New Life Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from two o’clock until three o’clock, at the church.
Pallbearers will be William G. Warren Jr., Taylor A. King, Noah M. Warren, James R. Warren, C. Jason Stanley, and Daniel B. Eaddy.
Memorials may be made New Life Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Betty Hewett, 2125 Exum Road NW, Ash NC 28420.