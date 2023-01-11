Donald Rupert Morgan Jan 11, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Rupert Morgan, 87, of Oak Island died January 6, 2023.Don was born on June 16, 1935, in Union Mills, North Carolina, to the late Mollie Proctor Morgan and Lee Hobert Morgan.He was predeceased his son Michael Lee Morgan; sisters, Lois Morgan Moore and Dixie Morgan: and a brother, Hobert Morgan).Don is survived by his wife, Emmy; sisters, Betty Morgan Bailey (Jake) and Delma Morgan Collins (Danny); brother, Ivy Morgan (Doris); nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of Don’s life will be held Wednesday, January 11 at 3 p.m. at Cape Fear Memorial Park Cemetery in Southport.Memorials may be made to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758, 2408 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, North Carolina 28465.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donald Rupert Morgan Cemetery Lee Hobert Morgan North Carolina Genetics Ethnology Lodge Oak Island Letters to the Editor Pull together Continual support Plan for future Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Remax Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Williamson tract proposal goes back to council Southport license plate office closes; under investigation Hit and run suspect arrested; car seized Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues Beach areas will have paid parking