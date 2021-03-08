LaWanda Bullard Bullington, 69, of Southport passed away with her loving family by her side on March 2nd, 2021.
LaWanda was born May 21, 1951, in Sampson County to Leslie “Tink” and Inez Bullard.
She was a graduate of Roseboro High School.
She enjoyed the beach life immensely. She loved to get out in the sun every chance that she could get. The water was her happy place, and you could often find her at the Southport waterfront.
Her family meant the world to her, and she loved to host gatherings for just about any occasion you could think of.
She was also very passionate and dedicated to her most recent career at Dosher in the Medical Records Department. Prior to her time at Dosher she was a member of the hospitality group, and a property manager on Bald Head Island for 10 years.
Her sense of humor and laughter were infectious and brought a smile to anyone she met.
She is survived by her son Chris Hall and spouse Katie Hall; her brother, Henry Bullard and partner Stephen Jones; as well as her cousin and best friend, Barbara Almendarez.
She was preceded in death by husband Richard Campfield.
A memorial will be held in her honor at First Baptist Church of Oak Island, 4608 East Oak Island Drive, on Saturday March 13, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Dosher Hospital Foundation in her honor at www.dosher.org.