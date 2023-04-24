Rev. Ernst

Matthew Loy Ernst, proud son of Spokane, Washington and gifted Lutheran parish pastor across four states and six decades, died on April 21, 2023 of natural causes.

He left detailed instructions with his family that his body is to lie in state in front of the Heinz ketchup factory in Pittsburgh, then be present at a crab feast in the undercroft of the church where he served in Baltimore, Maryland, paraded through suburban Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina, where he also served, and finally be parked at the center of a “huge BBQ” in the picnic shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

