Airman First Class Dewayne Austin Stevens of the United States Air Force, from Chester, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his duty station at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dewayne was 21 years of age.
Born in Germany on January 26, 2001, Dewayne Austin Stevens is survived by his mother, Gueler Stevens, and his stepfather, Stephen Scott Zakszeski of Chester, Maryland; his father, Charles Austin Stevens, and his wife, Christy Stevens; of Kirbyville, Texas; his half-sister, Braleigh, and her mother, Kristy Odom; his grandmothers, Sharon Zakszeski, Christhilde Kaminski, and Yvonne Stevens; his great-grandmothers, Christel Schuhmacher and Beverly Brussard; his godmother, Stefanie Smith, and family; his uncle, Hakan Atakul, and family; his aunt Cigdem Camacho, and family; his aunt, Tina Rhynes, and family; his aunt, Jennifer Stevens Nevils, and his uncle, Chad Stevens; his aunt, Stephanie, and uncle Greg Crawford; and cousins, Lara and Lena Kunz, Roberto and Iliana Camacho, Dakota DeVille and wife, Madison DeVille, Brock Nevils, and Abigail Nevils and fiancée; and many more friends and family whose hearts he touched in his life.
Dewayne grew up with his mother in Baumholder, Germany and moved to the United States in June of 2013 at the age of 12.
Dewayne graduated from Kent Island High School in 2019 and after a brief time at college, Dewayne decided to enlist in the United States Air Force on December 15, 2019, as an F-22 Crew Chief.
Dewayne loved his mother, Dewayne loved playing PlayStation, and he loved making friends along the way. Dewayne made many friends in his lifetime, and no one was ever a stranger to him. Dewayne was a very kindhearted, loving, funny and sarcastic young man.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, from noon to 3 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, in Chester, Maryland where the funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.
