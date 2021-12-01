Patricia Joan Roberts died in Hospice care on November 24, 2021, after a long and active life ending in a sad decline of her physical and cognitive abilities.
Patricia was born on May 10, 1928, in Troon, Cornwall, England, to parents Helen (Francis) Roberts of Canonstown, and Charles Nelson Roberts of Troon.
During her long life, she worked as a hairdresser, goat handler, kindergarten teacher and nurse, became an accomplished amateur actress, was a busy gardener, prolific knitter, a fine cook (yea, even making pork pies and sundry traditional Christmas cakes and puddings of blessed memory), raised three children, and found time to drive for Meals on Wheels in Wilmington, Delaware and Provincetown Massachusetts.
She was devoted to her Provincetown connections. From about 1967 or so, Pat gradually spent more of the summer in Provincetown, eventually owning a house there. A diligent churchgoer wherever she lived, she loved to sing hymns - remembering the words and keeping her good voice long after the growing dementia of her final years made this seem unlikely.
During her long summers in Provincetown, Pat was active in several charitable organizations including the Art Association, the library, The Swim for Life event, and especially for CASAS, the small animal care group for which knitted many “Cat Carpets” for sale and also topped the list several times for collecting donations.
Pat met her husband Roy Jackson in 1952 in Lyme Regis in Dorset, where she was working for a boarding-kindergarten. They were married at Treslothan church (Near Troon) in 1953, and moved to Cheshire after his demob, where Roy’s work as a chemical engineer took him.
In 1955, Roy and Pat moved to the United States where he began working for DuPont. During the following years, they lived in Parkersburg, West Virginia and Wilmington, Delaware, then moved to Londonderry, Northern Ireland and back to Wilmington again. They were off again, this time for three years in Luxembourg, followed by a final few years in Wilmington before Roy’s retirement in 1992. All this time, Pat kept up the wide-spread friendships - Cornish and international - realized through her travels.
Although she was still vigorous even in her eighties, recognising that neither the Wilmington nor the Provincetown house was suitable for elderly folk, in search of warmer climes Pat and Roy moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2015 to live with son, Jonathan, and his wife, Melanie. However, Pat’s mental deterioration eventually became so marked that she needed close attendance and had to be placed in the dementia unit of a retirement home. Recently, a series of serious fall incidents sapped her waning strength, and she finally gave up the long fight.
Pat’s immediate surviving family members are her husband Roy Jackson of Southport; son, Jonathan Jackson, and his wife, Melanie, of Southport; Jonathan’s daughter, Jocelyn Pagel, her husband, David, and their children, Adelaide, and Asher, of Winston Salem, North Carolina; Jonathan’s son, Dr. Trevor Jackson of Miami, Florida; daughter, Penelope Parker, and husband, Peter, along with their son, Ross, all of Uckfield, East Sussex, United Kingdom; and daughter, Margot Page, and husband, Peter, along with her daughter, Hazel Everett, all of Provincetown, Massachusetts.
Already missed, she will dwell large and long in our memories.
Pat’s ashes will be scattered in her beloved Troon, and in Provincetown.
