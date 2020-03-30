Virginia Ellen Mitchell (Doak) passed away on Sunday, March 23, 2020, after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.
Ellen was born on August 7, 1940 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ellen was preceded in death by her son, Charles William Reagan; her mother, Cleo Evelyn Mitchell; her father, Wesley Edgar Mitchell; and her brothers, William Wesley Mitchell and Charles Bud Harris.
Ellen leaves behind her two daughters, Marlene Smith (Marty) of Benson, North Carolina and Theresa Tuller (Dave) of Lehigh Acres, Florida; her grandsons, Jason Mathews (Kelly), Jarod Mathews, Tyler Wolfe (Priscilla), and Wesley Jackson; and her great-grandchildren, Caeley Glover, Lane Mathews, LJ Mathews, Jayden Mathews, Chadlyn Mathews, Felix Wolfe, Logan Wolfe, Harlie Jackson, Kaleb Jackson, and Tucker Jackson. Ellen also leaves behind dear friends that made her feel loved and cherished in her last years/months/weeks, Tommy Varnell of Winnfield, Louisiana and TJ Maness and Dan Griffin of SouthportNorth Carolina.
Ellen requested that she be remembered fondly by those that knew and loved her.
A private service will be held.