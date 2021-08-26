John Wesley “Bohunk” Floyd, Jr., 91, of Southport died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Dosher Memorial Hospital.
“Bohunk” was born December 14, 1929 in Southport, son of the late John Wesley Floyd and Susie Creech.
Being born and raised in Southport, Bohunk worked at a shrimp net repair shop where he learned many lessons from the shrimpers that would visit.
At the age of 17 he joined the Merchant Marines, and he worked as an oiler on the ship engines. The Liberty ship that he was on was built at the Wilmington, North Carolina shipyard.
At the age of 36, he joined the Army Air Force which became the Air Force as we know it today. He worked as a radioman on escort planes guiding other aircraft all around the East Asian islands including Japan. The use of morse code was his specialty while communicating with the other aircraft.
After returning from the military, he returned to Southport for a short period before moving to Texas. While in Texas, he became a certified Captain and spent several years running oil crew boats and research boats. He eventually bought a shrimp boat in Texas and so began his shrimping career.
Bohunk eventually moved back to Southport in the early 1980s and started working for the North Carolina Ferry System. Since shrimping was his passion, it seemed only natural for him to buy many shrimp boats throughout the years. Some of them were “Pawcatuck,” “Punkin,” “Miss Agatha,” and eventually his pride and joy, “Miss Rockville” whose name he changed to “Josey Wales.” “Josey Wales” is the oldest working shrimp boat on the East Coast. Bohunk sold “Josey Wales” on his 91st birthday when he felt it wasn’t safe to go out alone. He also became known as the oldest working shrimp boat captain on the East Coast.
Preceding him in death was his son, James Carlisle; and three sisters, Sally Spivey, Sylvia Brown, and Myrtle “Boots” Potter.
Survivors include his first cousin, Jerry Floyd, of Southport; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 28, at eleven o’clock in the morning at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel with Reverend Charles Drew officiating. Burial will follow in Griffin Cemetery in Ash.
Visitation will be Friday, August 27, from six o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport.
You may offer online condolences at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.