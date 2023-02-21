Ellenor Margaret “Ellie” Otto Feb 21, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellenor Margaret “Ellie” Otto, 91, of Southport passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.Mrs. Otto was born November 6, 1931 in Queens, New York, daughter of the late Carl and Mary Elizabeth Grabher.She is survived by sons, Fred Otto (Gerry) and Doug Otto; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Otto; son, Jimmy Otto; and 12 brothers and sisters. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Otto family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Ellenor Otto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Astronomy Genealogy Letters to the Editor Pool together Where do we park? Get the ball rolling Featured Businesses Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Remax Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island group stops recall effort for council members Oak Island: No decision on 106-room hotel plans Planning board member resigns over UDO dispute Holmes family newest recipient for Habitat for Humanity home Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans